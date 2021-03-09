COVID-19: Outbreak at Lindsay gym up to 8 cases

Send this page to someone via email

There are now eight COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak at a gym in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, an outbreak was officially declared at CrossFit Lindsay on March 5.

An initial case was first identified at the fitness facility involving a staff member earlier this month, the health unit noted.

According to facility owner Ryan Hawkrigg, he made the decision to voluntarily close the business from March 1 to March 15.

Chandra Tremblay, the health unit’s manager of corporate services and communications, said health officials began working with individuals identified as high-risk contacts of the initial case.

“When two additional individuals were confirmed positive with the exposure site identified as the fitness facility, HKPRDHU declared an outbreak at the gym on March 5,” Tremblay told Global News Peterborough on Tuesday.

“As of today’s date, there have been a total of eight confirmed cases associated with the outbreak.”

As of Monday afternoon, the health unit reported 29 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction including 14 in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

