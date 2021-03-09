Greenpeace campaigns against proposed Quebec natural gas pipeline project

Send this page to someone via email

From Montreal to Saguenay, Greenpeace Canada voiced its opposition toward Quebec’s proposed natural gas pipeline on Tuesday morning.

Across Quebec, under darkness, members of Greenpeace commandeered six billboards, recovering them with political messages against the GNL Quebec pipeline project.

Written in bright red letters right under the Bonaventure expressway, the Montreal-area billboard reads, “Legault, you have no go.”

“There is no social licence for this project,” said Greenpeace spokesperson Patrick Bonin.

GNL Québec has been developing the Énergie Saguenay project since 2014, building a natural gas liquefaction complex near the port of Saguenay.

Stretching 782 kilometres, the pipeline project could see 11 million tons of liquefied natural gas exported from Western Canada per year.

According to Bonin, the project poses serious potential risks to the surrounding environment in the region. He said the project would generate emissions equivalent to more than “50 million tons of CO2 per year.”

“This is an environmental bomb.” Tweet This

Greenpeace claims that if the project is approved, it will be going against the Paris Climate Accord.

“The premier must choose between oil and gas companies and the future of the planet,” Bonin said.

Energie Saguenay says on its website that the plant will be a pioneer in “clean energy,” being the first facility powered completely by hydroelectricity.

“In addition to generating major economic benefits in Quebec over the short, mid and long term, the project aims to support the fight against climate change in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the globe by offering transition energy that is cleaner than those currently in use, such as coal and fuel oil,” Énergie Saguenay’s website states.

Estimated to cost $9 billion, the project still has hurdles to pass, including provincial approval.

A highly anticipated environmental report by the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (BAPE) is expected to be made public in the coming days.

The GNL Quebec facility is slated to start operations in 2026.