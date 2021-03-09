Guelph cyclist facing charges in a case of road rage: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a cyclist was charged in a case of road rage in the city’s Onward Willow neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Willow Road and Bagot Street, with police reporting that a car had stopped at the crosswalk to allow a cyclist to pass.

“The cyclist stopped in front of the car and began yelling, eventually throwing his bicycle to the ground and approaching the driver’s window with fists clenched,” police said in a news release.

The service added that the man began yelling profanities at the driver and banging on the side window and hood of the car.

No damage or injuries were reported.

“After a female passenger in the car yelled that she was calling police, the cyclist raised a fist at her and threatened to hit her,” police said.

The man got back on his bike and rode away, but before he did, someone in the car managed to get a photo of him.

Police said officers recognized him and arrested the man at his home on Woolwich Street later that day.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats, mischief and breaching his probation.

The accused, who was not identified, will appear in court on June 22.