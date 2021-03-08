Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Proposed legislation would see Manitobans paid more for jury service

By The Staff The Canadian Press
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A Manitoba judge is recommending corrections officers take more precautions when inmates are brought into the community for appointments to avoid drugs being smuggled behind bars. Provincial court Judge John Combs says inmates should not be told when or where they are going for medical or community visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A Manitoba judge is recommending corrections officers take more precautions when inmates are brought into the community for appointments to avoid drugs being smuggled behind bars. Provincial court Judge John Combs says inmates should not be told when or where they are going for medical or community visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is planning to increase pay for people on jury duty and set shorter time limits for civil litigation.

Two bills now before the legislature propose several changes to the way the court system operates.

One would ensure jurors are paid for their service from the start, by eliminating a rule that only provides pay starting on the 11th day of duty.

Read more: Manitoba aims to modernize and speed up court system

The bill would also allow people with criminal convictions to serve on juries, as long as they were not convicted of an indictable or more serious offence.

Trending Stories

The second bill would reduce an array of time limits for different types of civil court action that currently run from two to 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed law would establish a two-year limit for most civil proceedings, with exceptions for some matters such as sexual assault.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify' Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify
Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politicsCameron FriesenManitoba courtsManitoba legislativeJury service

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers