Crime

London, Ont., woman charged in two separate weekend collisions

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 8, 2021 5:25 pm
The woman faces a total of seven charges related to two separate incidents. The 35-year-old from London has court dates set for April and May in relation to the offences.
London police say a woman is facing a handful of charges, including impaired driving and assaulting an officer, following a pair of weekend collisions in the city.

The first incident took place Friday afternoon. Police say it was around 4 p.m. when they were called to Dundas Street East and Crumlin Side Road for a crash involving a black Toyota 4Runner.

A woman, who police identified as the driver, was arrested and a search yielded 0.8g of suspected fentanyl, according to police.

A 35-year-old London woman was charged with impaired driving and a drug possession-related offence. She was later released from custody and provided with a court date in relation to the charges.

Police say the second crash took place at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when officers received numerous 911 calls reporting a black Cadillac Escalade travelling southbound in northbound lanes of Highbury Avenue, near the Highway 401 overpass.

Witnesses reported observing the Escalade strike a median, as well as another vehicle, according to police.

Police say they found and arrested the driver at around 9:50 p.m. She was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

When the woman was discharged from hospital, she allegedly spat and kicked two officers, according to police.

The officers did not sustain any injuries in the alleged assault.

The Saturday incident left the same 35-year-old woman facing five new charges, including impaired driving, assault on an officer and failure to comply with a demand made by an officer.

She is scheduled to appear in court for the Friday charges on May 28 and is set to answer to her Saturday charges on April 12.

Damage for both crashes at pegged at about $65,000, according to police.

