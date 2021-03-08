‘Spring Market’ in the works at London’s 100 Kellogg Lane

Send this page to someone via email

Just over two months after holding a successful holiday ‘Merry Market’, officials with 100 Kellogg Lane are eyeing a springtime version of the event set to take place next month.

Dozens of vendors, more than 80 officials said, have lined up to participate in the indoor and outdoor Spring Market, which is set to run over three weeks in April at the former factory turned commercial, entertainment, and office complex.

“With new access to the outdoor area, guests can easily hit up the vendor village in the courtyard or follow their nose and enjoy yummy treats and eats from one of our many food vendors,” organizers said in a statement, adding 100 Kellogg mainstays Paradigm Spirits and Powerhouse Brewing will also be on hand.

Attendees can also take in programming from two newer tenants of 100 Kellogg Lane.

The Canadian Medical Hall of Fame, which has moved its offices to 100 Kellogg Lane, “will be in its new home, ready to showcase its impressive compilation,” the statement read. The London Children’s Museum, which is set to move to Kellogg Lane this year from its long-time home on Wharncliffe Road, “will also be in the Atrium, captivating the young ones.”

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, organizers say health and safety protocols will be in place when the market ramps up in April. 980 CFPL has reached out for more comment on some of the measures being implemented.

The market is set to run April 8 to 11, April 15 to 18, and April 22 to 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $5 for an all-weekend access pass, and free for kids 12 and under.

