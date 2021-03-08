Menu

Crime

Man convicted in sexual abuse of boy now facing charges related to another minor: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2021 1:45 pm
Jorge Nieto Zelaya has been charged in connection with a child sex abuse case in Toronto.
Jorge Nieto Zelaya has been charged in connection with a child sex abuse case in Toronto. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police say a man previously convicted in connection with the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old boy is now facing new charges involving another minor.

Police say another boy came forward in February, alleging the man sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions while cutting his hair between 2011 and 2015.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man, has now been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and other offences.

He has been released on bail and is due in court next month.

Police say the man was previously charged in 2013 with sexual assault, sexual interference and other offences in connection with incidents that allegedly took place while he was cutting an 11-year-old boy’s hair.

They say he was later convicted on four of those counts, and sentenced to a year behind bars.

Police say the accused is known to have worked in several salons in Toronto and Windsor, and would also cut hair in his apartment and the homes of his Toronto clients.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto Sex AbuseToronto Child AbuseToronto Child Sex Abuse

