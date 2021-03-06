Officer taken to hospital after cruiser ‘intentionally hit’ in Toronto, police say

An officer was taken to hospital Saturday morning after his cruiser was “intentionally hit” in Scarborough, police say.
Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. when the officer was stopped in the area of Gander Drive and Ellesmere Road, just east of Markham Road.
“His cruiser was intentionally rammed from behind,” Toronto police Chief James Ramer tweeted.
“The driver did this twice before getting out of his car, armed with a knife. The officer attempted to deescalate but the man refused to drop the knife.”
Ramer said other officers responded and worked to “safely resolve the situation and make the arrest.”
A police spokesperson said an officer was taken to hospital as a precaution, as was a man who was tasered by police.
Toronto paramedics said they transported two people to hospital with minor injuries.
Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.
Road closures were put in place in the area, but have since been lifted.
