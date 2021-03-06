Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Officer taken to hospital after cruiser ‘intentionally hit’ in Toronto, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the collision in Scarborough on Saturday.
The scene of the collision in Scarborough on Saturday. Global News

An officer was taken to hospital Saturday morning after his cruiser was “intentionally hit” in Scarborough, police say.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. when the officer was stopped in the area of Gander Drive and Ellesmere Road, just east of Markham Road.

“His cruiser was intentionally rammed from behind,” Toronto police Chief James Ramer tweeted.

“The driver did this twice before getting out of his car, armed with a knife. The officer attempted to deescalate but the man refused to drop the knife.”

Read more: Man in critical condition after stabbing outside downtown Toronto residential building

Ramer said other officers responded and worked to “safely resolve the situation and make the arrest.”

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson said an officer was taken to hospital as a precaution, as was a man who was tasered by police.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two people to hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Road closures were put in place in the area, but have since been lifted.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeScarboroughtoronto police servicecruiser rammedGander Drive and Ellesmere Road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers