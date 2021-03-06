Officer taken to hospital after cruiser ‘intentionally hit’ in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An officer was taken to hospital Saturday morning after his cruiser was “intentionally hit” in Scarborough, police say.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. when the officer was stopped in the area of Gander Drive and Ellesmere Road, just east of Markham Road.

“His cruiser was intentionally rammed from behind,” Toronto police Chief James Ramer tweeted.

“The driver did this twice before getting out of his car, armed with a knife. The officer attempted to deescalate but the man refused to drop the knife.”

Ramer said other officers responded and worked to “safely resolve the situation and make the arrest.”

A police spokesperson said an officer was taken to hospital as a precaution, as was a man who was tasered by police.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two people to hospital with minor injuries.

Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Road closures were put in place in the area, but have since been lifted.

Other officers attended and they continued to use their deescalation training & tactics to safely resolve the situation & make the arrest. @TorontoPolice across this city face unpredictable situations every day as they do regular patrols keeping this city safe. @TPAca @TPSRydzik — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) March 6, 2021

COLLISION: UPDATE

Ellesmere Rd + Gander Dr @TPS43Div

– police are on scene investigating@TorontoMedics are o/s

– officer transported to hospital@TrafficServices is investigating 416-808-1900#GO416218/416223

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 6, 2021

