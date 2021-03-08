Waterloo Region libraries step up to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at libraries from across Waterloo Region are lending a hand with the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

In a release, the region says those who work for the Kitchener Public Library, Waterloo Public Library, Idea Exchange (Cambridge) and Region of Waterloo Library will be helping those in need navigate the online appointment system.

Read more: Waterloo Region remains in red zone of pandemic response system for another week

“Libraries have an intimate understanding of how access to technology can be a real barrier to service, which is why we reached out to see how we can support the vaccine rollout,” Kitchener Public Library CEO Mary Chevreau stated.

“Since many residents already rely on library resources and assistance to navigate government documents, having our staff help with booking appointments is a natural fit.”

Story continues below advertisement

The focus will be on making calls to those in the vulnerable older population who let Waterloo Public Health know that a phone call is their preferred way to book a vaccination appointment.

2:31 Should essential workers be given COVID-19 vaccine priority? Should essential workers be given COVID-19 vaccine priority?

“The Waterloo Region Vaccination Distribution Task Force is incredibly grateful for the support of the staff of our local library systems who are helping us reach out to residents 80 and older who have pre-registered for the vaccine,” Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton stated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The head of the region’s COVID-19 distribution task force went on to say, “we’re delighted that they can bring good news to older adults that it’s their turn to get the vaccine, and book their appointment.”

Waterloo Region Libraries serve the townships and staff have been helping in these areas with community outreach and volunteer orientation.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the region opened a clinic in Waterloo focused solely on vaccinating those over the age of 80 for the time being.

“The vaccines are here, distribution is ramping up, and we at Idea Exchange can help connect seniors with the vaccines they need,” Idea Exchange CEO Helen Kelly said.

Those who are in need of assistance are being asked to Service First Call Centre at 519-575-4400 rather than area libraries to discuss COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Pre-registration remains open for those over the age of 80 by reaching out to the call centre on the region’s website.