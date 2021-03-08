Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged in connection with gas station robbery, thefts at stores

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 11:28 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man faces multiple charges in connection to a string of thefts and robberies. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges in connection with a gas station robbery on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the gas station at Hunter Street East and Burnham Street after reports a man inside the store threatened he had a gun and then left with a bag of items.

An officer located the suspect a short distance from the store.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect in downtown street robbery Wednesday afternoon

John Parnell, 44, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with robbery with violence.

“Officers did not find a weapon on the accused but recovered most of the stolen items and returned them to the store,” police said.

However, Parnell was additionally charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 in connection with three incidents reported via the service’s online reporting system.

One incident on March 3 involved items being stolen from a Lansdowne Street grocery store. The complainant reported all the items were retrieved and the suspect fled the area.

Two other incidents were reported on Saturday in which items were stolen from the same gas station early in the morning on March 4 and in the evening of March 5.

The suspect0 was held in custody, appeared in court on March 6, and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

