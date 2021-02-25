Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect in downtown street robbery Wednesday afternoon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 9:37 am
Peterborough police seek this suspect in a a reported street robbery.
Peterborough police seek this suspect in a a reported street robbery. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect in connection with a street robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a call from a man who reported he was in the area of George and Simcoe streets when he was confronted by another man whom he recognized but whose name didn’t know.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim, threatened him with a knife, robbed him of his groceries, then fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian, 26 to 30 years old and about six feet tall. He has a thin build, dark short hair with a slight, thin moustache. He was wearing a dark green winter parka with a fur hood, dark pants and shoes and was carrying a black backpack and a grey plastic bag. He possibly had a facial tattoo.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

