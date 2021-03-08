Snowfall warning issued for parts of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southern and central Saskatchewan could see upwards of 15 cm of snow on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning as a low-pressure system moves into the region.

Heavy snow is expected to begin Monday night and taper off Tuesday afternoon.

The area under the warning stretches from Swift Current to Yorkton.

Officials said extra care should be taken when heading out on highways as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

