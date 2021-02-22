SaskPower provides tips to shave costs off power bills during cold snaps

Send this page to someone via email

With the recent cold stretch covering the majority, if not all, of Saskatchewan, SaskPower has released tips for people to save some money on their power bills.

Energy consumption usually rises through winter. SaskPower media relations consultant Scott McGregor said there are a couple of tips that can lower a household’s power bill.

“Decrease the temperature in your house by two or three degrees while you are sleeping,” McGregor said. “Research has shown that plugging in a vehicle for more than four hours is redundant.”

McGregor said investing in a smart thermostat, LED lights, or a block heater timer are other means a person can take to help decrease power use over time.

The southern part of the province uses more natural gas and radiant heat, whereas farther north, it’s electric-based heat, he added.

“You’ll see a bigger change in your energy bill if you have electric heat over forced air (natural gas).”

McGregor said some of the biggest everyday household items that consume the most power include large appliances and electronic devices.

More power-saving tips can be found on SaskPower’s website.

