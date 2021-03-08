Menu

Canada

Calgary police seek woman who went missing from Foothills hospital

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 9:02 am
Melissa Graham was last seen leaving the Foothills Medical Centre against doctor's orders at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Melissa Graham was last seen leaving the Foothills Medical Centre against doctor’s orders at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are looking for a woman who went missing from the Foothills Medical Centre on Sunday morning.

Police said Melissa Graham was last seen leaving the hospital against doctor’s orders at 7:30 a.m.

“Melissa is not well and her caregivers are very concerned for her welfare,” police said in a news release.

Graham is described as being five feet five inches tall with a slim build, black hair and a scar on her neck.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and carrying a black bag with a white logo on it.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

