Calgary police seek woman who went missing from Foothills hospital

Calgary police are looking for a woman who went missing from the Foothills Medical Centre on Sunday morning.
Police said Melissa Graham was last seen leaving the hospital against doctor’s orders at 7:30 a.m.
“Melissa is not well and her caregivers are very concerned for her welfare,” police said in a news release.
Graham is described as being five feet five inches tall with a slim build, black hair and a scar on her neck.
She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and carrying a black bag with a white logo on it.
Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts can call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.
