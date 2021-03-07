36 people fined $1,550 each for gathering at a Quebec cottage: Sûreté du Québec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police fined 36 people over the weekend for breaking COVID-19 regulations by illegally gathering at a house in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, north of Quebec City.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says they were called to the residence on Chemin Blanc at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, where they handed out fines of $1,550 to all 36 people.

Police were called by nearby citizens that witnessed the large gathering.

Officials say officers handed out another 14 tickets for other violations, including insulting a police officer and obstructing the work of the police.

Authorities say the intervention ended at around 3 a.m., and everyone at the residence had to vacate the premises.

–with files from the Canadian Press

