35-year-old woman taken to hospital after Saturday night stabbing in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say a woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after she was stabbed at a home in the 200 block of Avenue S North in Mount Royal.

Police were called to the home at 5:45 p.m. for reports that a woman had assaulted another woman with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police currently don’t have a reliable description of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

