Crime

35-year-old woman taken to hospital after Saturday night stabbing in Saskatoon

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 12:57 pm
Police do not have a reliable description of the suspect in a Saturday night stabbing in Saskatoon's Mount Royal neighbourhood.
Police do not have a reliable description of the suspect in a Saturday night stabbing in Saskatoon's Mount Royal neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police say a woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after she was stabbed at a home in the 200 block of Avenue S North in Mount Royal.

Police were called to the home at 5:45 p.m. for reports that a woman had assaulted another woman with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Read more: Saskatoon police dog Oliver returns to work after recovering from stabbing

Police currently don’t have a reliable description of the suspect.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon police investigating city’s third homicide of 2021' Saskatoon police investigating city’s third homicide of 2021
Saskatoon police investigating city’s third homicide of 2021
