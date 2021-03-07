Ontario reports nearly 1,300 new coronavirus cases, 15 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,299 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 308,296.

“Locally, there are 329 new cases in Toronto, 192 in Peel and 116 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 290,840 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,105 and is 94.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Fifteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,067.

Nearly 46,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 11,398,354 tests and 20,057 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.1 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.3 per cent, and is up from last Sunday’s report when it was 2.4 per cent.

There have been 828 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by two), as well as 31 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (no change), and 13 cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by five).

Provincial figures showed there are 606 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 14), with 273 in intensive care (down by five), 179 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

22:27 Vaccines, Vaccines, Vaccines! Vaccines, Vaccines, Vaccines!

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

Story continues below advertisement

151,786 people are male

154,860 people are female

41,619 people are 19 and under

113,005 people are 20 to 39

88,966 people are 40 to 59

44,226 people are 60 to 79

20,400 people are 80 and over

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,748 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged. There are currently 84 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 59 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 55 active cases among long-term care residents and 139 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 890,604 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 30,192 over 24 hours. So far, 271,807 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement