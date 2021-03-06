Kelowna Forager hunts for rosehip in Okanagan Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Following his passion and his intuition, Scott Moran is foraging for rosehip.

“It’s such an adventure, you just go hiking for most of the day and try to get as many as you can,” said Moran, who goes by the name the Kelowna Forager.

The Kelowna Forager has been scouring the Okanagan for years, selling the fruits of his labour at Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market and sharing his knowledge with anyone looking for an adventure.

“I’ve been picking mushrooms for over 20 years now,” said Moran.

“I grew up doing that with my family and now I have been doing the farmers market since 2010. I started with the mushrooms but now 10 years later I am selling just about anything, lots of wild plants.”

The treasure at the end of this foraging trip, rosehip, is a sweet treat that is rich in antioxidants.

“They are really big, very pulpy, they have a really good flavour with a lot of, I guess what I would call tang, really what it is, is the taste of Vitamin C, ascorbic acid,” said Moran.

He’s perfected a way to dry them, turn them into powder and then into a smooth honey-like consistency.

Moran says that rosehip grows throughout the Okanagan, however, your best chance of finding it is in the North Okanagan.

For tips and tricks about foraging or to follow along his travels visit his website.