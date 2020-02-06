Menu

Manitoba Agriculture reviewing forage insurance decisions

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2020 11:10 am
The provincial and federal governments are putting $7.8 million toward 26 agriculture research projects. The private sector is also investing $800,000.
Manitoba Agriculture has launched a review looking at why producers make the decisions they do when buying forage insurance. File / Global News

Manitoba Agriculture says it needs to better understand why producers make the decisions they do when buying forage insurance, so it is launching a review.

Agriculture Minister Blaine Pederson says only a small portion of forage acreage is insured compared with other annual crops — about 18 per cent versus 90 per cent.

READ MORE: Tough harvest triggers Hay Disaster Benefit for Manitoba farmers

He says the government needs to know the risks and challenges producers face and how the current program does or does not meet their needs.

Mike Lesiuk, a former provincial director of agricultural policy, is to lead the review.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
