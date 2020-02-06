Manitoba Agriculture reviewing forage insurance decisions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Agriculture says it needs to better understand why producers make the decisions they do when buying forage insurance, so it is launching a review.

Agriculture Minister Blaine Pederson says only a small portion of forage acreage is insured compared with other annual crops — about 18 per cent versus 90 per cent.

He says the government needs to know the risks and challenges producers face and how the current program does or does not meet their needs.

Mike Lesiuk, a former provincial director of agricultural policy, is to lead the review.

