Canada

Sommer Green Forages fined $70K for 2019 Saskatchewan workplace death

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Sommer Green Forages pleaded guilty to violating an occupational health and safety regulation following a workplace death on Oct. 25, 2019.
Sommer Green Forages pleaded guilty to violating an occupational health and safety regulation following a workplace death on Oct. 25, 2019. Credit: Occupational Health and Safety

A Saskatoon company has pleaded guilty for violating a count under Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, resulting in the death of one of its workers.

Read more: Inland Steel Products fined in Saskatchewan workplace death

On Oct. 25, 2019, a Sommer Green Forages employee died after getting entangled while clearing the teeth on the roller of a baler near Broderick, Sask.

Sommer Green Forages was charged with contravening subsection 139(1) of the regulations, which states: “Being an employer, failed to ensure that before a worker undertakes the maintenance, repair, test or adjustment of machine other than a power tool, the machine is locked out and remains locked out during that activity if not doing so would put the worker at risk, resulting in the death of a worker.”

Read more: Nutrien fined $150,000 for workplace injury at Rocanville mine mill

 

The company was fined $50,000 plus a $20,000 surcharge. Three other charges were stayed.

Click to play video 'Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says' Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says
Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says – Oct 9, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsOHSWorkplace Deathhealth and safetyBalerBroderickSommer Green Forages
