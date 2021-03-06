Coronavirus: Interior Health declares second outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Another coronavirus outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital.

On Saturday, Interior Health announced that one patient and one staff member at the largest hospital in B.C’s Interior have tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak is located in Unit 5B, with Interior Health stating there’s no evidence at this time of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of KGH.

Interior Health added that the 5B outbreak is not linked to the ongoing outbreak on unit 4B that was declared on Feb. 22.

That outbreak, according to the health agency, has seven cases — six patients and one staff member. Two deaths have also been linked to that outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

“Outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak,” Interior Health said in a press release.

4:28 One dose COVID-19 vaccine now approved for use in Canada One dose COVID-19 vaccine now approved for use in Canada

“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.”

Interior Health also issued a reminder to limit socialization and to follow public health guidelines.