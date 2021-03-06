Three new coronavirus deaths in Saskatchewan, over 90K vaccines administered

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials are reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths in the Saskatoon region.

All three residents tested positive for COVID-19. One resident was in their 50s, another resident was in their 70s and the third resident was in the 80+ age group when they died.

Health-care workers across the province administered 3,577 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. This brings the total number of vaccinations up to 90,456 in Saskatchewan.

The north central zone administered 967 doses on Friday. The remaining doses were administered in north west (821), Saskatoon (909), central east (44), Regina (826) and south east (10).

In Saskatchewan, 62,450 first doses and 28,006 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Saskatchewan is also reporting 163 new coronavirus infections. This brings the total case count up to 29,593 for the province to date.

Regina reported the most new cases with 58, followed by Saskatoon with 34 new cases.

The remaining new cases are located in the far north west (4), far north east (14), north west (10), north central (20), north east (3), central west (1), central east (12), south west (1) and south east (4) zones. Two cases are pending residence information.

There are 12 cases that had pending residence information that have since been assigned to the far north west (5), north west (1), north central (3) and Regina (3) zones.

Two cases were found to be out-of-province residents and have been removed from counts.

The new seven-day average of daily new cases is 155 or 12.7 new cases per 100,000.

A total of 1,613 cases are considered active in Saskatchewan.

A total of 142 people are in hospital, including 22 people in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,744 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

