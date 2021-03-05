Menu

Canada

Rink-turned-field hospital switching to mass coronavirus immunization site in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 8:09 pm
Saskatchewan Health Authority says Merlis Belsher Place is the first COVID-19 mass immunization clinic to be set up in Saskatoon.
Saskatchewan Health Authority says Merlis Belsher Place is the first COVID-19 mass immunization clinic to be set up in Saskatoon. Ryan Flaherty / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says Saskatoon’s first mass immunization clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine will be a hockey rink-turned-field hospital.

In April 2020, the SHA chose Merlis Belsher Place as a possible location to treat coronavirus-related patients if needed.

Read more: Western Hockey League provides coronavirus testing update for the Regina hub

It was announced on Friday that the mass immunization clinic will be located on the main floor in the area that was set up as a potential COVID-19 field hospital space on the University of Saskatchewan campus.

Once up and running at full capacity, it will be able to see 1,4000 people a day, according to Jennifer Cushon, SHA’s director of primary health care in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been using space on the second floor of Merlis Belsher Place to immunize health-care workers since late December,” Cushon said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As vaccine supply allows and we complete immunizations for those groups with the highest risk and need, we will follow the provincial plan to move to larger sections of the population, sequenced backwards by age.

“This is just one of the ways Saskatoon residents will be able to access the COVID-19 vaccine as they become eligible. As Phase 2 opens in the spring, additional options will include drive-thru and satellite immunization clinics.”

Read more: Saskatchewan Huskies look for new home ice as arena identified as possible COVID-19 field hospital

The COVID-19 immunization site at Merlis Belsher Place is by appointment only for eligible Phase 1 priority residents, SHA said.

Currently, Phase 1 of Saskatchewan’s immunization delivery plan includes priority health-care workers, individuals in all communities who are 70 and older, residents and staff in long-term care and personal care homes and residents who are 50 and older in remote and northern communities.

A total of 27,945 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said on Friday.

SHA said if the field hospital is required, it would be ready to accept patients with two weeks’ notice and the mass immunization site would move to another location.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan announces 4-month gap between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine' Saskatchewan announces 4-month gap between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Saskatchewan announces 4-month gap between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine
