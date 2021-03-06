New Brunswick reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, possible exposure at Miramichi school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Two of the new cases were in the Saint John region and one was in the Fredericton region. All three of these are travel-related, the province says.

One case in the Edmundston region is under investigation. Two other cases in the Miramichi region are close contacts of previously reported cases.

A mass testing clinic was set up to determine the spread of the virus in the Miramichi zone. It is being held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School in Miramichi.

“This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested,” the province said in a release.

“Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.”

New Brunswickers with symptoms are required to book an appointment to get tested.

The province says a total of 1,601 tests of asymptomatic individuals were completed at the site in the last two days.

“Test results being completed at the microbiology laboratory at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton will take 24 to 48 hours to process.”

Possible exposure at Gretna Green Elementary

Health officials say a possible exposure to a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Gretna Green Elementary School in Miramichi.

The province says the school community has been notified and public health is conducting contact tracing.

“If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.

“If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.”

The province says Gretna Green has been closed all week for March break.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,453 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 1,389 recoveries.

There have been 28 deaths linked to the virus. As of Saturday, three patients are hospitalized and two are in intensive care.

Friday, 1,642 tests for COVID-19 were conducted for a total of 233,878 since the pandemic began.

In addition, all of the provinces health zones are gearing up to transition back to the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery at midnight on Sunday.