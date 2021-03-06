Nova Scotia reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, case confirmed at Halifax RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

One of the new cases is in the eastern zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. One other case is in the northern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Four cases are in the central zone, one of which is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other three cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The province says 29 cases remain active.

“The case count is a little higher today but it’s good to see that none of the new cases are from unknown sources,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“These numbers reinforce the importance of being tested and continuing adherence to public health guidelines.”

Nova Scotia Health completed 4,404 tests for COVID-19 on Friday.

Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the second wave in Nova Scotia, the province has completed 243,504 tests.

There have been 568 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave. Two people are currently in hospital, one of which is in ICU.

Case confirmed at Halifax RCMP

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jeff Wilson has confirmed that a member of the Halifax District RCMP has tested positive for the virus.

“They did not have contact with the public in the course of their duties,” Wilson said in an email statement to Global News.

“Contact tracing is taking place and those exposed are following the directions of Public Health regarding self-isolation.”