Protesters erect tent city in downtown Penticton to oppose shelter closure

Send this page to someone via email

Residents, activists and people experiencing homelessness gathered today at Gyro Park to protest Penticton city council’s decision to deny an extension to a temporary winter shelter.

Led by local activist and social worker Desiree Franz, people set up tents in the park to simulate what they say will happen if the 42-bed shelter residents are forced out.

“I serve these individuals everyday,” said Desiree Franz.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think all the progress they’ve made while staying at the shelter is going to completely go out the window.”

Around 100 people gathered at the Gyro Park bandshell, carrying signs opposing Penticton’s city council decision.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no reason to displace these individuals. The funding is there, the building is there, the logistics are there,” said Franz.

One of those staying at the shelter is Tim Shea. He says the shelter is directly saving people from death.

“It’s of major importance during the opioid crisis,” Shea told Global News on Friday.

“It’s saving lives.”

Shea said he’s dependent on the shelter and is not sure what he’ll do if it closes.

“I’d be lost. I’d have nothing,” said Shea. “I’d be pushing shopping carts around the street.”

Read more: Planned protest over Penticton winter shelter gathers attention of local RCMP

Looking forward, there are not many options available for those who are currently at the shelter, according to Shea.

Attorney General David Eby has mentioned a possible encampment may be the best option if the Penticton city council doesn’t reverse its decision.

“We don’t want that in the community, I stand with the people who don’t want an encampment in the city, that’s a bad scenario,” said Franz.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why can’t we just revoke the decision and keep the shelter running?”

1:52 Vancouver Park Board will enforce bylaw to prevent more tent cities Vancouver Park Board will enforce bylaw to prevent more tent cities – Feb 21, 2021