Global News Morning BC
March 4 2021 10:57am
04:25

Penticton homeless shelter dispute

Penticton City Council is facing some heat after refusing to allow BC Housing to run an emergency homeless shelter in the city. We talk to Mayor John Vassilaki about what’s behind council’s decision.

