Ferry cancellations, power outages amid strong winds on B.C.’s south coast

A cold front swept across B.C.’s south coast Friday morning.
Strong southeast winds developed along the Strait of Georgia and Howe Sound with gusts reaching 96 kilometres an hour. Regions near the water from the North Shore down to Tsawwassen experienced gusts to 72 kilometres an hour.
The cold front is sweeping further inland and winds are beginning to ease. Wind warnings for Greater Victoria and Southern Gulf Islands have ended.
Metro Vancouver should expect gusty winds for the next several hours but the worst is likely over.
BC Ferries announced sailing cancellations on Friday morning, including the 9 a.m. ferry from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and the 10:15 a.m. ferry from Tsawwassen to Duke Point, as well as a sailing between Cortes Island and Quadra Island.
BC Hydro said about 6,000 customers were without power, with larger outages in Chilliwack, North Vancouver and West Vancouver. Some of the outages are still under investigation, but are likely weather-related, the Crown utility said.
Mt. Seymour said its Mystery Peak Express Chair is on standby due to high winds.
Grouse Mountain said its downhill area, Skyride, chalet facilities, and all mountaintop activities are on standby.
Comments