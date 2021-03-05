Wanted Peterborough man charged with drug possession at hotel: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a drug possession charge after police were called to a hotel early Thursday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a hotel on George Street about an unwanted man refusing to leave.
When officers arrived, they discovered the man was wanted on outstanding warrants.
During the arrest officers allegedly found an amount of crystal methamphetamine.
Trending Stories
Jackson Byers, 41, of Peterborough was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.
He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 30.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments