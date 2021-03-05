Wanted Peterborough man charged with drug possession at hotel: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a drug possession charge after police were called to a hotel early Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a hotel on George Street about an unwanted man refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Read more: 9 suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough in January

During the arrest officers allegedly found an amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Jackson Byers, 41, of Peterborough was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 30.

Story continues below advertisement