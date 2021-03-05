Air ambulance dispatched after helicopter down on Bowen Island

Send this page to someone via email

An air ambulance has been dispatched to Bowen Island after reports that a helicopter has gone down.

Details are still being confirmed but B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received a call at 9:51 a.m. Friday.

Ground paramedics were sent to the scene and then an air ambulance was called.

Search-and-rescue crews will also be involved in a patient extraction, BCEHS confirmed.

It is not known how many people were on board the helicopter. There are no details on where it departed from or its intended destination.

Bowen Island has a population of about 4,000 people and can be reached by a 20-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay.

More to come.