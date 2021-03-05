Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Cannabis

Air ambulance dispatched after helicopter down on Bowen Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 1:45 pm
An air ambulance was dispatched to Bowen Island after a call came in about a helicopter going down.
An air ambulance was dispatched to Bowen Island after a call came in about a helicopter going down. File photo / Global News

An air ambulance has been dispatched to Bowen Island after reports that a helicopter has gone down.

Details are still being confirmed but B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received a call at 9:51 a.m. Friday.

Ground paramedics were sent to the scene and then an air ambulance was called.

Search-and-rescue crews will also be involved in a patient extraction, BCEHS confirmed.

Click to play video 'TransLink announces “transit-hailing” on Bowen' TransLink announces “transit-hailing” on Bowen
TransLink announces “transit-hailing” on Bowen – Jul 8, 2019

Read more: ‘A little bit of Island Uber’: On-demand transit coming to Bowen Island

Story continues below advertisement

It is not known how many people were on board the helicopter. There are no details on where it departed from or its intended destination.

Trending Stories

Bowen Island has a population of about 4,000 people and can be reached by a 20-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay.

More to come.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Helicopter CrashAir AmbulanceBowen IslandBCEHSBC Ambulance ServiceBowen Island crashHelicopter crash Bowen IslandHelicopter downHelicopter down Bowen Island

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers