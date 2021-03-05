Menu

Crime

Police alerted to vehicle stolen by youth by vehicle security program: Leeds OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Four Kingston youth were arrested after the theft of a vehicle, OPP say.
Four Kingston youth were arrested after the theft of a vehicle, OPP say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three Kingston youth and an 18-year-old from Prescott are facing charges after Leeds OPP say they stole a vehicle.

According to police, a vehicle was stolen from Kingston around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

OPP were alerted of the vehicle’s location by OnStar, a program that provides in-vehicle security.

Read more: Northumberland OPP help recover stolen vehicles from York and Peel regions

The vehicle was stopped in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 not far from the Reynolds Road exit in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township.

All four males inside the vehicle were arrested.

The 14-year-old driver from Kingston was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Another 14-year-old passenger is facing a cannabis possession charge and a 17-yer-old passenger was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 and possession of cocaine.

The 18-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Kingston police but was not charged in relation to the March 2 theft.

