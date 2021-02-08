Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP help recover stolen vehicles from York and Peel regions

By Greg Davis Global News
Northumberland OPP located several reported stolen vehicles inside the trailer of a transport truck on Sunday night.
Northumberland OPP located several reported stolen vehicles inside the trailer of a transport truck on Sunday night. Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP assisted with the recovery of three suspected stolen vehicles from York Region on Sunday night.

According to OPP, officers responded to a call for assistance from the York Regional Police Service, which reported that an eastbound transport truck on Hwy. 401 was suspected to be carrying high-end stolen vehicles. York police requested help in locating and stopping the vehicle.

Northumberland OPP set up along the highway and stopped the transport at the Burnham Street off-ramp entering Cobourg. The driver was then directed to the nearby carpool lot on County Road 45 just north of Cobourg.

OPP say that inside the transport truck’s trailer were two Toyota Highlanders and a Lexus RX5. All three had recently been reported stolen from York and Peel regions.

The vehicles were removed from the trailer and transported back to the GTA where York police will continue their investigation.

“The Northumberland OPP receive notifications on a regular basis of high-end vehicles that have been stolen out the GTA,” OPP said. “These vehicles are either being driven or transported in enclosed trailers to Montreal along the Highway 401 corridor.”

