Politics

Mel Vincent Jr., son of late Mel Vincent Sr., launches bid for Saint John mayor’s chair

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 11:17 am
Mel Vincent Jr., son of long time Saint John councillor the late Mel Vincent Sr., has announced he is running for mayor in the May municipal elections.
Mel Vincent Jr., son of long time Saint John councillor the late Mel Vincent Sr., has announced he is running for mayor in the May municipal elections.

The number of people who have publicly announced their intention to run for mayor of Saint John has grown to two.

Mel Vincent Jr. made his intentions known at a virtual news conference Friday. He joins current Coun. Donna Reardon one of two people to step forward and say they will be seeking the mayor’s chair in the May municipal elections.

Read more: Saint John councillor Donna Reardon eyes run for mayor’s chair

Current Mayor Don Darling earlier announced he would not seek re-election.

Vincent is the son of the late Mel Vincent Sr., who spent parts of three decades around Saint John’s Common Council horseshoe, many as deputy mayor.

In a release, Vincent is described as a real estate broker and homebuilder with experience in policy and economic development. Vincent says he’s focused on building the population, the economy and the communities. He says he plans to dig into his platform and other issues over the coming weeks.

Municipal elections will be held in New Brunswick on May 10.

 

