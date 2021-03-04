Dubois scores in OT, Stastny pots a pair as Jets top Habs 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

Paul Stastny scored twice and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his second OT winner as a Jet as Winnipeg knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday night.

The Jets have now six of their last seven games and moved to 15-7-1 on the season, three points ahead of the Oilers for second place in the NHL’s North Division.

Winnipeg got off to a hot start and took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Stastny and Mathieu Perreault.

The Habs battled back in the second, getting goals from Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli and tying the score heading into the third.

Stastny struck again in the final frame, roofing one from in tight over Habs goalie Jake Allen’s shoulder, but the Habs were able to tie it again late on a deflection from Corey Perry to force overtime.

Dubois’ heroics came with 31 seconds left in the extra frame.

Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves between the pipes.

The Jets and the Habs meet again on Saturday night. The pregame show begins on 680 CJOB at 4 p.m., with the puck dropping shortly after 6 p.m.