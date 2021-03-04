Hamilton police charge pair with string of gunpoint pharmacy robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies at pharmacies in Hamilton and the surrounding area.

The pair, Hamilton men aged 34 and 25 who have not yet been named, are accused of a string of heists that started Dec. 29, 2020 in Hamilton’s east end.

Investigators say the spree also involved pharmacies in Grimsby, Binbrook and Dundas, and most recently on Hamilton’s west mountain on Jan. 19.

During most of the robberies, police say the armed suspects fled with narcotics after threatening employees.

In early February, police had recovered stolen narcotics and other evidence related to the robberies while executing search warrants at four separate Hamilton residences.

Charges against the 34-year-old include:

Robbery with a firearm (8 counts)

Robbery with intent to steal

Point firearm

Disguise with intent (6 counts)

Possession Contrary to Order (6 counts)

A 25-year-old Hamilton man is charged with:

Robbery with a firearm (7 counts)

Disguise with intent (4 counts)

Fail to comply probation (8 counts)

Possession contrary to order (4 counts)

Possession of stolen property

Proceeds of Crime under $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (7 counts); Oxycodone, Hydromophone, Morphine, Benzodiazepines, Amphetamines, Codeine, Cocaine