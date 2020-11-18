Man, 59, charged in alleged armed pharmacy robbery, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old London man is facing several charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery Tuesday at a pharmacy near Adelaide and Huron streets, police said.

Details remain limited, but police were called to the scene at 1080 Adelaide St. N, around 2 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

At the business, officers learned that a male suspect had entered the pharmacy and had allegedly locked the doors, produced a knife, and demanded prescription medication, police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident inside the store, and no one was physically hurt, police said, adding officers seized the knife they say was used.

A 59-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of forcible confinement, and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was slated to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

