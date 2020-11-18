Menu

Crime

Man, 59, charged in alleged armed pharmacy robbery, London police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2020 4:32 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 59-year-old London man is facing several charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery Tuesday at a pharmacy near Adelaide and Huron streets, police said.

Details remain limited, but police were called to the scene at 1080 Adelaide St. N, around 2 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

At the business, officers learned that a male suspect had entered the pharmacy and had allegedly locked the doors, produced a knife, and demanded prescription medication, police said.

Read more: 3 charged in September drive-by bakery shooting in Little Jamaica: Toronto police

The suspect was arrested without incident inside the store, and no one was physically hurt, police said, adding officers seized the knife they say was used.

A 59-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of forcible confinement, and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was slated to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

