Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Delivery driver dies following crash outside of Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 4:21 pm
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 7 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 7 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline on Wednesday morning. Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 26-year-old delivery driver has died after he was involved in a crash just west of Guelph on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 7 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline at 9 a.m.  March 3 for reports of a crash between a delivery truck and a tractor-trailer.

Read more: Man airlifted to hospital after transport truck, delivery van collide near Guelph

The delivery driver was airlifted by ORNGE Air Ambulance to a Hamilton hospital, while the transport truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, OPP announced that the delivery driver, identified as Matthew Plisek of Guelph, had died.

The investigation showed that both vehicles were driving westbound and the delivery truck collided with the back of the transport truck.

Click to play video '2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington' 2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington
2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington – Jan 26, 2021

Highway 7 was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened later that afternoon.

Read more: Woman pulled from basement fire at a Guelph home dies in hospital

Police said the investigation continues and did not comment on charges.

OPP are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam video to call 1-888-310-1122.

