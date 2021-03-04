Delivery driver dies following crash outside of Guelph: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 26-year-old delivery driver has died after he was involved in a crash just west of Guelph on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 7 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline at 9 a.m. March 3 for reports of a crash between a delivery truck and a tractor-trailer.

The delivery driver was airlifted by ORNGE Air Ambulance to a Hamilton hospital, while the transport truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, OPP announced that the delivery driver, identified as Matthew Plisek of Guelph, had died.

The investigation showed that both vehicles were driving westbound and the delivery truck collided with the back of the transport truck.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened later that afternoon.

Police said the investigation continues and did not comment on charges.

OPP are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam video to call 1-888-310-1122.