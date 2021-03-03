Hwy 7 west of Guelph closed for crash investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say Highway 7 west of Guelph has been closed for a serious crash investigation.

In a tweet posted just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police asked drivers to avoid the area of Highway 7 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline.

ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed it responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving a transport truck.

A man in his 30s was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries.

It’s unclear how long the road closure will last.

