Hwy 7 west of Guelph closed for crash investigation: OPP

Wellington County OPP say Highway 7 west of Guelph has been closed for a serious crash investigation.
In a tweet posted just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police asked drivers to avoid the area of Highway 7 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline.
Read more: Waterloo Regional Police issue warning after 131 catalytic converter theft reports this year
ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed it responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving a transport truck.
A man in his 30s was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries.
Trending Stories
It’s unclear how long the road closure will last.
More to come …
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments