Justice finds Christopher Naidu guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 double shooting

Christopher Naidu has been found guilty in the 2018 shooting death of two young men found dead in a car in northwest Calgary.

Naidu was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Joshua Brendan Bamfo and 23-year-old Mahad Abdiraham Ainanshe.

On April 20, 2018, Calgary police were called to the community of Evanston after reports of gunshots, and officers found the bodies of the two men in a car at the scene.

They’d both been shot to death in what investigators determined was a brazen, targeted attack.

Police said a man was seen fleeing the scene the day the two men were shot.

Naidu, who was arrested two days after the shooting but released, was eventually rearrested and charged following a 14-month investigation.

Court heard Naidu worked with the two victims selling drugs, and that there had been a falling out, at which point Naidu was looking to obtain a shared cell phone that contained contacts for their business.

Justice Jim Eamon said he found the crown had proved that Naidu planned a meet-up and shot Bomfu and Ainanshe point blank.

A date for sentencing submissions will be set later this month.

— With files from Heide Pearson, Global News