Cannabis

Reminder issued about storage of cannabis edibles after Toronto child accidentally ate ‘Buzzy Peaches’

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 2:50 pm
WATCH ABOVE: University of Toronto Associate Professor Abby Goldstein explains the potential safety concern surrounding cannabis edibles and how you and those around you can stay safe around them – Jan 10, 2020

Toronto police have issued a reminder about the proper storage of cannabis edibles after a child accidentally came across a package of “Buzzy Peaches” and consumed one.

In a statement issued by the service Thursday afternoon, the incident happened Tuesday evening.

The statement said two children were in the family’s apartment with their mother and one of the children found the package.

After the child ate of the edibles, police said their mother quickly called for an ambulance after she saw what happened.

Officers said paramedics called them and told them what happened.

Read more: ‘Stoner patch’ candy, gummies among cannabis-laced items seized by police from Markham convenience store

The statement said the child was treated and later released.

Police said charges likely won’t be laid since the edibles were purchased legally, but they used the incident as a reminder to keep the items in a locked area or put into child-resistant packaging.

“Since many of these products have similar packaging to non-cannabis products, it is also strongly recommended that children cannot see or have access to the place in which they are stored,” the statement said.

“If you think a child consumed any form of cannabis, get medical help right away.”

Officers said assistance can be offered through the Ontario Poison Centre at 1-800-268-9017 or through 911.

