Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Alberta NDP calls for inquiry into COVID-19 outbreak at Olymel plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2021 1:40 pm
Click to play video 'Hinshaw says Olymel plant’s COVID protocols were ‘up to standards… to prevent worksite transmission’' Hinshaw says Olymel plant’s COVID protocols were ‘up to standards… to prevent worksite transmission’
WATCH (Feb. 17): Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the conditions in the Olymel pork plant in Red Deer were “up to standards” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but health officials are looking at both on-site and off-site activities that may have contributed to the outbreak. – Feb 17, 2021

Alberta’s NDP is calling for an immediate public inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Olymel pork processing plant in Red Deer.

It also wants Thursday’s planned reopening of the plant put on hold.

Read more: Olymel reopening Alberta pork plant after COVID-19 outbreak prompted closure

The plant was shut down in mid-February, after an outbreak that has caused three deaths and infected over 500 employees.

The company has received a green light to start a gradual reopening.

Click to play video '‘Kind and positive’ grandfather, husband identified as victim of Olymel COVID-19 outbreak in Alberta' ‘Kind and positive’ grandfather, husband identified as victim of Olymel COVID-19 outbreak in Alberta
Story continues below advertisement

But NDP leader Rachel Notley says both Olymel and the Alberta government failed in their response to the health crisis, and there should be a full scale inquiry into how it was handled.

Trending Stories

Read more: New death connected to Olymel COVID-19 outbreak as Alberta Health removes previous fatality

She says the Olymel outbreak is now the deadliest at an Alberta meat packing plant during the pandemic.

Notley is also seeking a commitment from the justice minister that he will not intervene with legislation to protect potentially negligent corporations from lawsuits launched by victims’ families.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthRachel NotleyAlberta COVID-19Alberta NDPRed DeerCOVID-19 OutbreakOlymelMeat packingcovid-19 inquiryOlymel pork processing plant

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers