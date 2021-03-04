Alberta NDP calls for inquiry into COVID-19 outbreak at Olymel plant

Alberta’s NDP is calling for an immediate public inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Olymel pork processing plant in Red Deer.
It also wants Thursday’s planned reopening of the plant put on hold.
The plant was shut down in mid-February, after an outbreak that has caused three deaths and infected over 500 employees.
The company has received a green light to start a gradual reopening.
But NDP leader Rachel Notley says both Olymel and the Alberta government failed in their response to the health crisis, and there should be a full scale inquiry into how it was handled.
She says the Olymel outbreak is now the deadliest at an Alberta meat packing plant during the pandemic.
Notley is also seeking a commitment from the justice minister that he will not intervene with legislation to protect potentially negligent corporations from lawsuits launched by victims’ families.
