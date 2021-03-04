Fare collection to resume for Amherst Island ferry

Send this page to someone via email

Fare collection for the Amherst Island ferry will resume March 8.

Next Monday, cars, trucks under one tonne, vans, farm tractors or small school buses will pay a flat rate of $10 to cross to and from the island. This fee increase will allow for safer hand-to-hand cash transactions by eliminating the need for change, Loyalist Township said.

Fares for motorcyclists and cyclists will continue to be suspended.

Almost a year ago, fare collection was suspended to avoid person-to-person contact as the coronavirus pandemic surged across the world.

Now, with public health protocols in place like mandatory masking when purchasing your ride and social distancing on the ferry, the township said fare collection can resume safely.

And there is one important restriction. Any tickets or cash observed to be held between passengers’ lips will not be accepted.

The township also plans to roll out a new contactless option for debit card payments by the end of the month.

