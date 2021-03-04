Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region, municipalities get another $18 million in COVID relief funds from province

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 10:21 am
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener.
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ontario government says it has released another round of COVID-19 support finding which see Waterloo Region and the municipalities it encompasses receive more than $18 million.

“Our municipalities have been clear that they need ongoing operating funding in 2021, and it’s important that we step up and provide more financial relief. At the same time, we need the federal government to join us and provide our municipal partners with the additional support they deserve,” Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said.

Read more: Province pledges another $20M to Waterloo Region, municipalities in COVID-19 funding

Unsurprisingly, Waterloo Region is getting the biggest chunk of that money as it will receive $7,223,586.

The cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo will receive $4,821,933, $2,491,652 and $2,337,340, respectively.

Click to play video 'Ontario government criticized for low COVID-19 testing in schools' Ontario government criticized for low COVID-19 testing in schools
Ontario government criticized for low COVID-19 testing in schools

The townships of North Dumfries ($180,195), Woolwich ($446,909), Wellesley ($165,734) and Wilmot ($391,615) will get small pieces of the pie.

Overall, Ontario says it is releasing another $500 million to the province’s 444 municipalities through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement fund.

The funding each municipality receives is based upon size and how many COVID-19 cases had occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 18.

Read more: Province sending more than $40M to Waterloo Region, municipalities to deal with COVID-19 shortfall

This is the third time the province has doled out cash to municipalities from the $4-billion Safe Restart fund agreed to by the provincial and federal governments.

Back in December, Waterloo Region and the municipalities it encompasses received $20.8 million to ensure none were left with a deficit heading into the new year.

An initial round of funding went out in August in which area municipalities received $43 million, which included money allocated for Grand River Transit.

