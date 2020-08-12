Province sending more than $40M to Waterloo Region, municipalities to deal with COVID-19 shortfall

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced Wednesday it is providing up to $1.6 billion to municipalities across the province including over $40 million to Waterloo Region and the municipalities it encompasses.

The money, which is to be used to deal with operating pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is coming from the Safe Restart Agreement between the provincial and federal governments. The total could eventually rise to $4 billion.

A total of $695 million is being split evenly across the province on a headcount basis. In places with two-tiered local governments like Waterloo Region, it is being divided between the region and the municipalities.

There is also a transit fund that is being used to address budget shortfalls and to pay for measures installed to fight COVID-19.

The region says it has projected a $13 million – $17 million deficit for 2020, which is in large part due to transit. Plunging ridership levels have left transit services with plunging revenues.

The province announced Wednesday that it would be allocating $13,346,700 to Waterloo Region for its share of the funding plus another $16,473,425 for transit.

The region’s largest city, Kitchener, is also projecting a tax-supported operating deficit remains of $5.8 million but that number does not include the deficit for enterprise-related things such as parking which are also projected to see a $2.1 million shortfall.

The province is sending $5,939,500 to Kitchener to help ease the burden.

Elsewhere, the City of Cambridge will get $3,069,100 while the City of Waterloo will see $2,879,100.

The four area townships will also get a slice with North Dumfries receiving $222,200, Wellesley, Wilmot getting $204,100, Wilmot netting $482,400 and Woolwich seeing $550,500.

The province says municipalities can get more money from it if they prove they are in need still.