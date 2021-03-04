Peterborough transit driver charged following downtown collision with pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough Transit bus driver has been charged following last week’s collision with a pedestrian in the city’s downtown.

The collision happened on Friday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of George and Simcoe streets. An assistive-mobility walker was near the bus as police cordoned off the intersection to investigate.

Read more: Peterborough police seek second vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision

Police say an 85-year-old pedestrian was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and treated for serious injuries. The person has since been released.

On Thursday, police say the 58-year-old transit bus driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.

No name was released.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a city bus on George Street at Simcoe Street in downtown Peterborough. The road is closed by @PtboPolice #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/TTaWiJ6qPV — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 26, 2021