Peterborough transit driver charged following downtown collision with pedestrian

A Peterborough Transit bus driver has been charged following last week’s collision with a pedestrian in the city’s downtown.
The collision happened on Friday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of George and Simcoe streets. An assistive-mobility walker was near the bus as police cordoned off the intersection to investigate.
Police say an 85-year-old pedestrian was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and treated for serious injuries. The person has since been released.
On Thursday, police say the 58-year-old transit bus driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.
No name was released.
