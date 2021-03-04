Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough transit driver charged following downtown collision with pedestrian

By Greg Davis Global News
A Peterborough transit driver has been charged in connection to a collision with a pedestrian on Feb. 26.
A Peterborough transit driver has been charged in connection to a collision with a pedestrian on Feb. 26. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A Peterborough Transit bus driver has been charged following last week’s collision with a pedestrian in the city’s downtown.

The collision happened on Friday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of George and Simcoe streets. An assistive-mobility walker was near the bus as police cordoned off the intersection to investigate.

Read more: Peterborough police seek second vehicle in fatal pedestrian collision

Police say an 85-year-old pedestrian was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and treated for serious injuries. The person has since been released.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, police say the 58-year-old transit bus driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Highway Traffic Act.

No name was released.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransitPedestrianPedestrian Struckdowntown PeterboroughPeterborough TransitPeterborough Collisionstruck by bus

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers