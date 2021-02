Send this page to someone via email

Police have closed a section of downtown Peterborough after a pedestrian was struck by a city bus on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of George and Simcoe streets.

Police have closed a section of George and Hunter streets and Simcoe and Aylmer streets for the collision.

No word yet on the victim or the cause of the collision.

— More to come.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a city bus on George Street at Simcoe Street in downtown Peterborough. The road is closed by @PtboPolice #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/TTaWiJ6qPV — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 26, 2021

