Alberta RCMP charge teen in 2019 arson that destroyed historic school

Mounties have charged a teen with arson in relation to a blaze that destroyed the Bowling Green School in Minburn, Alta., in 2019.

On Oct. 17, 2019, around 6:30 a.m., Vermilion RCMP and the Innisfree Fire Department responded to a fire at the school on Township Road 510, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

RCMP explained the Bowling Green School “was considered a historic site since its closure as a school.”

No one was inside at the time or injured.

At the same time, police found two hay bales on fire one kilometre west of the school. RCMP called the fire suspicious.

On Feb. 9, 2021, RCMP arrested and charged Hayden Ross Isley, 19, of Innisfree, Alta., with two counts of arson. Isley was released and is scheduled to appear in Vermilion Provincial Court on April 19.

Police said they expect to lay more charges as the investigation continues.

Minburn is about 160 km east of Edmonton.