Legault calls on men to stop violence against women as Quebec marks another 2 killings this week

Premier Legault took a moment at the beginning of Wednesday’s COVID-19 public health press briefing to address the recent rise in femicides in Quebec, calling on men in the province to stop being violent with women.

“There is nothing manly about being violent with a woman,” he said, as the province continued to see a surge in killings of women during the pandemic this week with another two deaths.

Two women, aged 60 and 28 and from the same family, were killed in Sainte-Sophie in the Laurentians on Monday. The suspect in the incident is a 33-year-old man.

“It doesn’t make sense. Once again, two women have been killed at home,” Legault said.

Legault said he wanted to address the men of the province and tell them that violent behaviour toward women is “cowardly.”

The premier called on men to speak to their sons and their friends on the issue.

“It doesn’t make sense that in 2021 we live like barbarians,” Legault said.

“We are in a civilized society. All of our women and children have the right to a safe environment. Let’s spread the word.” Tweet This

This most recent double homicide is part of a series of marital killings that have occurred in Quebec in recent weeks.

Legault said he hopes the situation improves thanks to the measures his government has put in place to support women’s shelters across the Quebec.

Parti Québécois’ Méganne Perry Mélançon, however, said the Legault government needs to follow through with more funding towards shelters and housing, which she, along with several advocate groups, say are underfunded.

On Sunday, community organizations FRAPRU and Alliance MH2 said at a press conference that social housing is essential for women who suffer from domestic violence — and the government needs to increase their investment.

“Shelters have been asking for more funding for their mission for a long time now, (as well as) the creation of new places, and is not yet (on the government’s agenda),” Mélançon said.

She added that the government said it’s being proactive on the issue, so “the next budget will have to show it.”

Women are much more at risk since the start of the pandemic, Mélançon said, as they are at home with their abusive partners and feel there are fewer possibilities with regards to seeking help.

— With files from the Canadian Press

