Deadly assault north of Montreal leaves one woman dead and another in serious condition

One woman has died and another woman is in serious condition following a double assault in the Laurentians north of Montreal.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, an altercation broke out around 9.15 p.m. in a single-family residence on rue Samson in Sainte-Sophie.

Two women, from the same family, aged 60 and 28, were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The 60-year-old woman later died from her injuries.

“The emergency services at around 9 p.m. were called to intervene at a residence on Samson street in Sainte-Sophie where they discovered two women and one of them was seriously injured. Unfortunately, the 60-year-old woman later died from her injuries,” says SQ spokesperson Anik Lamirande.

A short time later, a few kilometres from Sainte-Sophie, a male driver collided with another vehicle on Bélanger Street in Saint-Jérôme. The 33-year-old, a person of interest in the investigation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The SAQ major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

— with files from Elizabeth Zogalis