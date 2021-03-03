Upper Thames River Conservation Authority warns of European gypsy moth outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is warning the public of an outbreak of European gypsy moths in the region, one that poses a danger to the local ecosystem.

The conservation authority has already removed close to 10,000 egg masses along its property. Each egg mass can hold between 100 to 1,000 eggs, according to land management technician Brandon Williamson.

Removing Gypsy Moth Egg Masses at Wildwood CA. Supplied by The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority

“If the concentration of gypsy moths is extremely high, then you can completely defoliate or remove all the leaves off that tree,” Williamson said.

Story continues below advertisement

If not controlled, the invasive species has the potential to severely harm or even kill trees over time.

Williamson said over the last few years there has been an uptick of gypsy moths in the Upper Thames River Watershed, which was especially prevalent in 2020.

Read more: Invasive gypsy moth has Port Franks residents and Lambton Shores mayor at odds

“Every seven to 10 years the cycle will happen, and we will see an increase,” he said.

Williamson said from the fall until mid-March is a time to remove the egg masses from the bottom of trees before they hatch. He is encouraging people to keep an eye out for the moths on their properties.

“We’ve created a how-to video that shows people how they can help stop this invasive species by removing egg masses from trees on their own property,” Williamson said.

More information about how to remove the Moths is available on the Conservation Authorities website.

“We want to alert people to these non-native threats to trees and shrubs,” explained John Enright, UTRCA Forester.

“We hope that landowners will take measures to protect the trees and shrubs on their own property.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Gypsy Moth caterpillar infestation strips trees of foliage across Peterborough County Gypsy Moth caterpillar infestation strips trees of foliage across Peterborough County – Jul 6, 2020